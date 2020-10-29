Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Four Emirs from Kano State have paid traditional homage to the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu-Bashar in his palace, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital.

The Emirs are; Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, Emir Bichi, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, Emir Gaya, Alhaji Kabir Muhammad-Inuwa,Emir Rano and Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II, Emir Karaye.

While Speaking on behalf of the four Emirs, the Emir of Rano, Alhaji Kabir Muhammad-Inuwa said they were in Gwandu palace to pay homage to the Emir to strengthen their royal relationship.

Inuwa lauded the Kano State Government who according to him, facilitated the visit by shouldering the transportation responsibilities.

In his reaction, the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu-Bashar, who was represented by Waziri Gwandu, Alhaji Umar Abdullahi Wazirin appreciated the four Emirs for finding the emirate worthy of visit.

The Monarch urged them to sustain the good and harmonious relationship that existed time immemorial.

Briefing Journalists shortly after the visit, the Tambarin Gwandu, Alhaji Sani Dododo noted that, historically, Gwandu remained an old historic emirate not only in Northern Nigeria but in Nigeria as a whole.

Dododo, who is also the Chairman, Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said the Emirs Kano visits to Gwandu and Sokoto Emirates were not by accident but by historical antecedents.

“When the new Emir of Kano was turbaned, he paid homage to Gwandu Emirate. He also visited His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto as well as thumb of Sheik Uthman Danfodio in Sokoto and that of his brother, Sheik Abdullahi Gwandu in Gwandu.

“Recently, the new Emir of Zazzau paid homage to Gwandu Emirate and today we have received four Emirs from Kano State, that of Rano, Bichi, Gaya and Karaye, this is not a new thing.

“This homage has a long history as far as our tradition is concerned, I can tell you this is just a history that is repeating itself,” he said.