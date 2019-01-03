Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than four persons were killed on Wednesday night when some cult groups clashed near a night club at Kwata in Zawang district of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Our correspondent gathered that the groups were at dagger head with one another, attacking themselves with cutlasses, axe and guns.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias Terna Tyopev, confirmed that four persons were killed in the incident.

“On the 02/01/2019 at about 1930hrs, the Plateau State police command, Jos, received a distress call to the effect that unknown cult groups armed with cutlasses, axe and guns attacked themselves near a night club at Kwata Zawan in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“As a result of the attack, four persons lost their lives. The corpses of the victims have been deposited at the Plateau Specialist Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State command, CP Austin Agbonlahor, has directed the immediate commencement of investigation in to the crime.”