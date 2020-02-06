Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than four persons were shot dead on Thursday by armed robbers who invaded a bank in Ile-Oluji, a community in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident, which threw the community into pandemonium, also caused tension as many ran helter-skelter while the robbery lasted.

Although the identities of those that were killed by the robbers could not be confirmed as at the time of filing in this report, it was gathered that two police officers were among the casualties.

Warning: Graphic images below

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the robbers gained entry into the bank, having destroyed the metal detective door with substances suspected to be dynamite.

The eyewitness informed that the operation, which started by 4.00 pm, lasted for about one hour.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in state police command, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident but he was silent on the number of casualties.

He said policemen have been deployed to the scene of the incident and investigations have commenced.

It was gathered local hunters are on the trail of the robbers.