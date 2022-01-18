From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

No fewer than four persons have been reportedly killed by warlords in the protracted war between the people of Ukawu and Isinkwo communities both in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi state.

The people of Ukawu and Inisnkwo have been at war over protracted land tussle with many killed, houses and other property destroyed.

The state government had been battling to end killings and destructions between the warring communities, but four persons were reportedly killed yesterday with their bodies taken away by their assailants.

Our correspondent gathered that the four persons killed were all from Ukawu.

The Ukawu people, a source said,had gone to the beach in the area to fetch sand when they were ambushed by the warlords who shot four of the people dead instantly.

The source who did not want her name in print gave the name of one those killed as Ujebe Offor, 32, a father of three whose last child is 9 month old.

She said “I heard that the people from Ukawu went in group to the beach to get sand thinking that today being sit- at- home there will be no problem. But unfortunately for them Ishinkwo people had already laid ambush and getting to the beach they opened fire on them.

“I also gathered that Ukawu people were taking unawares as they went to the beach unarmed. They all scampered for safety, but on getting to a meeting point they discovered that 4 of them were missing. One of them attested to seeing when they were killed and their corpses taken away by the attackers.

“I learnt that Ukawu people have mobilized to Isinkwo for reprisal. And to also demand for the corpses of those killed. One of the deceased was Ujebe Offor mid 30s married, had 3 children, the last child is about 9months”.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, told journalists that the command was yet to receive information on the matter.

She however promised to contact Onicha police division in in order to get information on the killings.