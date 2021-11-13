From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi No fewer than four persons have been feared killed and several others injured after yet to be identified gunmen reportedly attacked some mourners at a village in Logo local government area of Benue State. Sources from the area told our Correspondent that the incident happened early hours of Saturday during the burial of an elderly woman at Mbayatyo Mbater Council ward of Logo LGA. According to one of our local sources, who simply gave his name as Tersoo said the invaders stormed the venue of the wake in honour of the deceased elderly woman at about 2am and started shooting sporadically while mourners scampered for safety. The villagers said by the time the dust settled, four people including a popular commander of the newly established Community Volunteer Guards in Logo LGA were killed in the incident. They added that those who were injured were taken to the hospital where they are currently recieving treatment. One of the community leaders in the area, Chief Joseph Anawah, who spoke to newsmen by telephone confirmed that four people were killed on the spot and that the injured were taken to the hospital. Unknown gunmen in the early hours of attack and killed many sympathizers leaving others with severally degrees of injuries at late Mama Sule Achin Adigi wakekeep in Mbayatyo mbater council world of Logo Local Government Area in Benue State. Speaking to newsmen on the matter, Council Chairman of Logo Local Government area, Isaac Agber confirmed the report saying the matter had already been reported to the police. "The attack happened about 2am this morning while the people were at the wake of an elderly woman who died at Agidi in Mbayen council ward. "Initially, they (mourners) never knew what was happening. They are now suspecting Fulani herdsmen who came in there number. They shot sporadically in the air which made people to run away and stray bullet hit some people, four died and five critically wounded are in the general hospital, Ugba. "Policemen are aware. I have personally visited the place though, very far away but I went there to have first hand information before meeting the DPO. I have informed the governor and security Adviser. Asked if the attackers were local militias Agber said it was too early to know who they really were but expressed the assurance that the police would unravel that in their investigations. "The attackers were not local militias, though it is too early for people to know those involved. But the villagers claimed that they had squabble with the Fulani herdsmen at there settlement area. "The place is waterlogged, the grass there is green so when the people had squabble with them they drove them away, this happened more than a week ago," the council boss said. Efforts to get the Police to confirm the report failed as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene was yet to respond at the time of this report.