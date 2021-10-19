From John Adams, Minna

Four members of an All Progressives Congress (APC) faction which conducted a parallel state congress in Niger State on Saturday have disowned the group, pledging their loyalty to the newly elected party executive committee led by Hon Haliru Jinkantoro.

The four members who have disassociated themselves from the party faction are Mohammed Abubakar Agwara, Shittu Ibrahim, Isiyaku Abubakar Bosso and Honourable Jauro Mohammed Tafa.

Speaking to reporters in Minna, Hon Shittu Ibrahim, a former local government chairman of the party in Gurara Local Government Area, who led the group, expressed dismay over the inclusion of their names on the factional group list as Executive members without their consent.

According to him, ‘I am here to debunk the report of involvement in a parallel congress of my party. I am not aware of any factional group. I am a loyal member of APC and abide with the consensus agreement reached by the stakeholders of my local government.’

According to Ibrahim, although he aspired for the position of Vice Chairman, Zone B, stakeholders of the zone in a meeting that produced a consensus candidate, he said he has ‘stepped down for the consensus candidate and declared my respect and loyalty to the decision of the party.’

Also speaking, another member of the group, Isiyaku Abubakar Bosso, advised the aggrieved group to embrace the consensus arrangement and channel their grievances through due process.

Bosso called on the new leadership of the party led by Jinkatoro to carry everybody along in running the affairs of the party in the state.

‘I am not a party to those who purportedly organised a parallel congress in Niger State. I am from Bosso Local Government Area and I cannot go against the decision of its stakeholders. The inclusion of my name in a parallel list is surprising and deceitful. I want to state categorically that I am not in the factional group,’ he stated.

The group opposed to the consensus arrangements by the state chapter of the party for the conduct of the state congress organised its own parallel congress in Minna, the state capital, on Saturday to elect its own set of party executives.

The group elected Hon Nasiru Yusuf Ubandiya as the factional Executive Chairman after an affirmation by over 1,500 party delegates that attended the parallel congress.

