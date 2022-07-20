From John Adams Minna

Four members of the New Nigeria Political Party NNPP in Niger state have lost their lives to auto crash along Minna-Suleja highway while returning from Abuja after attending the unveiling of pastor Idahosa as presidential candidate running mate to Senator Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso

The accident occurred on Monday night as they were returning back to their base when the NNPP Sharon branded vehicle which they were traveling in ran into a stationery truck between Lambata and Lapai in Niger state.

Three others however sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving at a private hospitals, and they include the Chairman of Gbako Local Government of the party Alhaji Usman Usman, that of Edati LGA Alhaji Nasiru Mohammed and that of Lapai LGA Alhaji Sani Musa.

Those that died are Alhaji Mohammed Kaffinta Katcha the zonal chairman of the party in Zone A, the Chairman of the party for Agaie local government area Alhaji Baba Nda-Yako Usman, the Youth leader of the party in the zone Mr Usman Mai- Nasara and the driver of the vehicle in which they were traveling whose name was given as Zakari.

It was however gathered that those that died have been buried according to Muslim rites in their communities.

The Leader of the party in the state Alhaji Danladi Abdulhameed when contacted confirmed the story describing the incident as not only “sad but pathetic” but said “as Muslims we should take the incident as an act of God”.

Abdulhameed said the National Leader and presidential candidate of the party Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has also commiserated with the families of the deceased.

” Our presidential candidate has promised to lead a high powered delegation to Niger state to condole with the government and people of the state and the entire NNPP family” Abdulhameed said