Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three males and one female believed to be in their thirties have died mysteriously at Reachman Estate, behind Anglican Girls Crammer School (AGGS), Asaba, Delta State capital.

The deceased persons were sleeping in the living room of a three-bed room apartment at the estate when they passed on.

However, the fifth persons simply identified as Mike, who is said to be the original tenant of the apartment, was found unconscious, also in the living room.

He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) but as at the time of this report, he is yet to be revived.

Mike whose late father’s corpse is still at the mortuary, was said to have packed into the apartment on Tuesday.

Some of his properties were still outside the apartment before the mysterious deaths were recorded.

Some concerned neighbours who spoke anonymously, said the new tenant and his ‘guests’ had his power generating set on since Wednesday night, and continued to work till about midday on Thursday when it went off.

“But even at that, the door to that apartment was not opened, and nobody emerged from there. And the generator was not switched on for the following night.

“This is created suspicion. So at dawn, we invited the police to come and check what was amiss. It was when the police opened the door that we found the lifeless bodies of four persons.

“The fifth person was still breathing, and so he was rushed to the hospital,” one of the neighbours volunteered.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained as autopsy was not yet conducted.

The power generating set that worked all night and went off on its own, was not inside the living room, but was on the balcony of the apartment.

Our correspondent learnt that Reachman Estate has been without public electricity supply for over two years.