From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Four mourners have been reportedly killed while 15 others sustained various degrees of injury in an auto accident that occured along the Gboko Makurdi highway after the vehicle they were travelling in lost control and hit a tree on Thursday morning.

The accident was said to have occured after the Toyota Hiace bus which was conveying some members of the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) lost control around the NYSC Orientation Camp located at Annune in the Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Sources said that the women who were members of St. Francis Catholic Church, Nyeikaa, Owner Occupier Quarters, Makurdi were returning to Makurdi after attending the burial of one of their own when the auto crash happened.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘A hummer bus conveying CWO women that attended a burial coming in from Wannune heading to Makurdi lost control and rammed into a tree, killing most of the occupants including the driver and injuring many,’ our source said.

When contacted, the Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Yakubu Mohammed, confirmed the accident saying out of the 19 persons that were involved, four died on the spot while 15 sustained various degrees of injury.

‘The crash occured today around 1148 hrs. Only one vehicle was involved, a Toyota Hiace. There were 19 people in the vehicle out of which 18 are females and then one male adult. So, the number of injured persons is 15 while the number of those who were killed is four.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

‘Both the injured and the dead have been taken to St Christopher Hospital and NKST Hospital, both in Annunne. Cause of accident is overspeeding. It happened one kilometre after NYSC Orientation Camp, Annunne,’ Mohammed said.