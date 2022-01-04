From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Ahead of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon, in January, the Coach of the national U-20 team, Christopher Danjuma has extended national team invitation to four players of the Nasarawa Amazon.

The three outstanding midfield specialist that were called up by Coach Danjuma are Basirat Amoo, Yina Adoo, and Chinyere Kalu.

Mercy Idoko and Amarachi Onyenekwe were both included among the forward. The Dou are very outstanding strikers for the Nasarawa Amazon Team.

The Danjuma led Under 20 team have been scoring mouth watering goals , netting 15 goals in their last three matches will be up against the Junior Lionesses in the penultimate round of the African qualifying series for this year’s tournament billed for Costa Rica.

Falconets who thumped their opponents, Congo Brazzaville 4-0 in the first leg with the second leg not holding due to the opponents opting out of the competition would travel to Cameroon for the first leg scheduled for January 23rd, in Douala, before returning back home for the second leg billed for a fortnight later at the Mobalaji Johnson Arena, Lagos State.

the communique reads “the Nigeria Football Federation on January 3rd, all invited players are directed to report at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja on Wednesday, 5th January 2022 with their training kits and Covid-19 vaccination cards.

Complete list of invited players

Goalkeepers: Obidinma Nkiruka (Edo Queens); Nelly Ekeh (Sunshine Queens); Inyene Etim (Abia Angels); Omini Monle (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Rofiat Imuran (Rivers Angels); Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens); Motunrayo Ezekiel (Naija Ratels); Oluwatosin Demehin (Rivers Angels); Omowunmi Oshobukola (Edo Queens); Oluwabunmi Oladeji (Naija Ratels); Oluchi Ohaegbulem (Confluence Queens); Chidinma Ogbuchi (FC Robo Queens); Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels)

Midfielders: Basirat Amoo (Nasarawa Amazons); Esther Onyenezide (FC Robo Queens); Yina Adoo (Nasarawa Amazons); Anuoluwapo Yusuf (Bayelsa Queens); Chinyere Kalu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Forwards: Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens); Mercy Idoko (Nasarawa Amazons); Flourish Sebastine (Edo Queens); Taiwo Lawal (FC Robo Queens); Precious Vincent (Bayelsa Queens); Blessing Okpe (Rivers Angels); Chiamaka Okwachukwu (Royal Queens); Amarachi Onyenekwe (Nasarawa Amazons)