Nigeria would be featured in the World Swimming Championships billed for next month in Budapest, Hungary.

Nigeria’s flag would be flown in the competition by four swimmers.

The Budapest outing would be coming after the swimmers showed class at the CANA Zone 2 tournament, which ended in Dakar, Senegal over the weekend.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Scribe of the Nigerian Swimming Federation, Sanni Mohammed confirmed that Team Nigeria would be in Budapest for the global swimming fiesta.

It should be noted that Team Nigeria finished second in Dakar behind host Senegal winning a total of five gold, 12 silver and six bronze medals.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .