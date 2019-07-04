The Four Points by Sheraton Lagos has announced Chef Leslie Quarmyne as the latest addition to its associate family, in the executive category.

Leslie, who hails from Ghana, is a seasoned chef with a track record of delightful meals and creative food presentation. He is a culinary expert with 22 years of practice in five star hotels and resorts in two different continents. Mr. Jonathan Patterson, general manager of Four Points by Sheraton Lagos, said the management was highly excited to bring Chef Leslie onboard.

“He possesses an incredible mixture of experience, education and culinary background. We are confident that our customers are going to appreciate him and what he creates for them. Surely we are in for a season of fine dining and great culinary expedition.”

Leslie comes with a knowledge base from different trainings; he holds professional certificates from the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore USA, College of Professional Management UK, and Management Development and Productivity Institute Ghana, among others.

Leslie previously worked as executive chef at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Accra, Ghana. He is a member of Chef Associations in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa chapters. He speaks English and French fluently. At the Four Points Lagos, Leslie will support and add versatility and creativity to the kitchen team operations, while offering wide ranging and tasteful delicacies to add to the dining experience of customers henceforth.