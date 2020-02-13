The Four Points by Sheraton Lagos is set to deliver a uniquely inspiring haven of love to its customers during this year’s Valentine. Mr. Jonathan Patterson, general manager of the hotel said the staff have concluded “attractive and heartwarming activities to create memorable moments.” At the Four Points by Sheraton Lagos, the theme “Always & Forever” will offer magical moments with room packages starting from as low as N63, 200 and diners will win prizes to make the season special.

This package is designed to encourage guests to celebrate their loved ones, renew vows and reminisce on the past. A collection of activities set to create unforgettable moments include, love carpet set up at the lobby where all lovers can take pictures and selfies to capture the memories, authentic and innovative cuisine with beautifully designed Valentine’s Day menus will feature while couples are invited to dine over an exceptional buffet dinner, a glass of sparkling Rose wine, a heart-shaped cake on every table, fresh rose flowers for the ladies and entertainment. The hotel will also offer discount on couples sessions at the hotel’s Spa and a chance to enjoy 10 percent off annual gym membership throughout the month.

The climax of the day to delight guests, is a lucky draw to be conducted later in the evening where couples would win complimentary one night weekend stay with breakfast and buffet lunch. This year’s Valentine is sure to be a memorable experience for the couples. We are happily looking to enrich the lives of our customers and in-house patrons, he concluded.