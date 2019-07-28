Paul Osuyi, Asaba

FOUR students of the Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state have been arrested for alleged possession of guns at the school campus.

The students who allegedly caught with the prohibited weapons on July 18 during the institution’s cultural day, have be handed over to the police, according to the school bulletin signed by the Registrar, Dr. Benson Omonode.

Omonode in the bulletin, gave the names of the affected students as Ogbekhilu Collins (HND II, Mechanical Engineering); Oghenede Godbless (HND II, Elect-Elect Engineering); Agbagbara Ernest (ND 1, Regular 2, Industrial Engineering); and Omare Andy (ND II, Regular 1 Business Administration and Management).

He said they have been suspended indefinitely by the polytechnic.

“The four students were caught with guns by security operatives on Thursday, 18th July, 2019 during the Cultural Day at the Polytechnic. They have been handed over to the police for investigation,” Omonode added.

Their intention of holding the guns could not be ascertained.