Chinwendu Obienyi

Four Seasons Investment Limited, a real estate firm, has unveiled a platform to restore the confidence of Nigerians in diaspora who over the years have been disappointed or frustrated by relatives and friends who swinled them.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, Four Seasons Investment, Olabisi Tofade, noted that the real estate firm recognised the need to eliminate the delays, difficulties and frauds Nigerians in diaspora have experienced in their relationship with friends and relatives regarding property development and management in Nigeria.

“We are out to help our brothers and sisters in diaspora to bring into reality their dream homes. We have all it takes to be trusted because we have strategic partners both within and beyond Nigeria, developers and project managers. We have a platform, www.nigeriandreamhomes.com that captures all vital information needed to meet your dream while at the same time providing clients with adequate protection and easy access to our various partners”, Tofade said.

According to him, “the firm also offer services which included; insurance, quality assurance, interior design and real estate management. We provide A to Z turnkey process through our developers from initial stages of land acquisition, mid stages of construction to final completion. Our projects are handled by experienced and vetted developers who adhere strictly to uniform regulatory guidelines irrespective of which city our clients plans to build.”

He disclosed that the firm’s construction is inspected at various stages by quality assurance professionals before its clients authorizes payments, eradicating the problem of builder/ developer performance, adding that payments are made in stages by receiving bank from clients account when authorized after a milestone is accomplished to its clientele specification and satisfaction. “Our clients have total control of their money throughout the process through their account with fidelity bank and do not have to risk having huge amounts of money in their personal possession while traveling. Thus, our developer nor Four Seasons Investment do not have access to our clients money earmarked for the construction project.