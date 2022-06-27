Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi will not be without a club for much longer, as four South African top-flight clubs have joined the race for his signature.

Akpeyi became a free agent after Kaizer Chiefs decided not to hand the Nigerian international a new deal following the expiration of his contract.

The former Heartland FC goalie joined the Amakhosi in January 2019, making 69 appearances, conceding only 61 goals, and keeping 27 clean sheets.

At 35, Akpeyi is still regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier Soccer League, and he reinforced that reputation with five clean sheets in 12 matches for Kaizer Chiefs last term.

He is also one of the most experienced goalies in South Africa, having featured in 149 PSL games and nine CAF Champions League matches during his career.