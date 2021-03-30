From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Four suspected killer herders in Delta State have been apprehended following a joint operating by officers of the state police command and local vigilante members.

The joint operating was in response to a protest by farmers in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area and Umutu, Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

The protesters had lamented the wanton destruction of farmlands and crop by herdsmen.

The joint operation mobilised to the government reserved land in Obiaruku where the herders are said to be hiding.

On sighting the team, the suspects opened fire, and the team responded swiftly, and in the ensuing gun battle, some of the hoodlums escaped with gunshot injuries.

Confirming the development in Asaba on Tuesday, police spokesman DSP Bright Edafe gave the names of the arrested suspects as Lucky Eduvire (31), Freedom Uguru (33), Enita Omogware (38) and Henry Blessing Ovie (25).

Edafe said three motorcycles were recovered, adding that manhunt for the fleeing suspects was on going.

According to him, operatives also raided a hideout in behind Ibori Golf, Asaba, and arrested two suspected dealers in illicit drugs.

The suspects are Sunday Nwankwo (22) and Endurance Okwute (19), all of behind Ibori Golf, Asaba.

‘A search warrant was executed in their houses, some quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and other substances suspected to be cocaine and other illicit drugs were recovered,’ he said.