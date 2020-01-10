A Magistrate’s Court sitting in West of Mines, Jos, on Friday, sentenced four traders to one year in prison each for robbery.

The convicted traders, namely: Noel Monday, 23; Sabo Shederack, 24; Zugumnan Musa, 22 and Bitrus Luka, 20, were sentenced the Magistrate, Jovita Binjin, after they had pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them.

The magistrate, however, gave them an option of N10,000 fine each.

She said that the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal act.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Anzaku Jobi, told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional police headquarters, Quan Pan to the state criminal investigations department (SCID), Jos for prosecution.

Jobi said that the case was reported by one Sabastine Dayil of Fadama village, Kwande District of Qua Anpan.

She told the court that the complainant was ambushed by the convicts who collected N3,000 and a pair of rubber sandal from him on his way home.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused pleaded guilty to the offence.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 271 and punishable under Section 272 of the Plateau State Penal Code. (NAN)