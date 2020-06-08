The Nigeria Football Federation is leading the line in paying tributes to one of the country’s football legend, Stephen Keshi, who died on June 7, four years ago.

Keshi passed away after suffering a heart attack on June 7, 2016, at the age of 54 and each year the world stands still to pay tribute to a man who excelled first as a player and then as an astute coach.

The NFF in a tweet via its official handle admitted that the Big Boss, as Keshi was fondly called, is sorely missed.

The NFF wrote: “Today we remember former @NGSuperEagles captain and coach, Stephen Okechukwu Keshi. Big Boss we miss you, continue to rest in the Lord’s bosom. #WeRememberKeshi

Just like the NFF, the Confederation of African Football also posted a heart-felt message eulogising the late Keshi. CAF wrote: “Today we remember Captain Fantastic, Stephen Keshi, who left our world on this sad day 4 years ago Candle

”In 2013 Keshi became the second person to win the #TotalAFCON title as a player (1994) and coach, when he led @NGSuperEagles to their third trophy in South Africa,”

Keshi was capped 64 times by Nigeria and scored nine goals.

Also joining in paying tributes to late Keshi is another Nigeria football legend, Joseph Yobo, who achieved great success playing under the big boss.

The ex-Everton defender, who is now Nigeria’s assistant coach, took to social media to share a moving tribute to his former international coach and one of his football role models.

“Dear coach, it’s been four years today since you left us to rest with the Lord. You are deeply missed but your legacy lives on!.