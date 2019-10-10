Members of Igbogbo Missionary District of the Foursquare Gospel Church recently turned out to celebrate the existence of their parish for three years.

The worship centre, also known as Livingspring, was created from the old Ikorodu II District in Lagos State.

The three-day annual convocation ceremony, which held between September 20 and September 22, witnessed a vigil and climaxed in a thanksgiving service. The parishioners shared testimonies, worshipped, prayed and praised God.

The congregants said the district overseer, Rev. Peter Kolawole Oyetayo and his wife, Kikelomo, brought quick transformation to the church.

Oyetayo also testified that God had prospered his ministry, even in Igbogbo land, where traditional belief system and Christian faith are both practised.

Speaking at the district convocation, the cleric noted the giant strides of the district within the short period of its existence. He revealed that the district had been able to plant a number of churches and charter some existing ones, thereby giving them financial autonomy. It had also ordained deacons and deaconesses and also acquire landed properties for some of the branches.

“The district has also made progress in the area of the physical infrastructure of the church buildings at the district headquarters and various zonal and local church branches,” he said.

Commending the leadership of the four zones within the district for their support and cooperation since his arrival at the district, he challenged them to work harder in the new church year to ensure the elevation of the missionary district to a full district status. He said the national leadership of the organisation requires the district to have at least five zones before it can be granted a full district status.

He thanked the national leadership of the church for giving him the privilege to function at the level of district overseer, having been a zonal superintendent before 2015. He noted that his coming to Igbogbo was a divine arrangement to broaden his Christian experience and testimony.

The lawyer and secretary of the district council of the church, Pastor Lookman Ganiyu, told the delegates at its business meeting that the district was committed to helping the district overseer to meet the goals of the new church year.

He admonished the delegates to return to their various local churches and mobilise their members for the attainment of the stated goals of the district overseer.

According to the lawyer, every local church must strive to plant one church in line with the vision of the national leadership of the organisation, noting that the target was achievable with the cooperation of the local leadership and the entire members.

Ministering at the thanksgiving Sunday with the theme, ‘Our season of Sunrise,’ taken from Isaiah 60: 20, Oyetayo assured the worshippers that the year ahead would see them lifted and blessed in line with the word of God as prophesied by Prophet Isaiah.

Pastor (Mrs) Comfort Ojo, who chaired the organising committee, appreciated the church authorities and the ministers for their selfless efforts in moving the church forward.

Some of the worshippers who attended the programme thanked God for making them to witness the anniversary.

The event also featured the elevation of Oreyo Missionary zone to be headed by Rev. Gilbert Aigbogun and Rev. Betty Aigbogun.