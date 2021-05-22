The Foursquare Church has awarded scholarship awards to eight students in different universities and secondary schools in the country. The church’s National Scholarship Board, which announced the scholarship awards, said the eight students were picked from among over 120 applicants. The awardees include five undergraduates and three secondary school students.

Chairman of the scholarship board Pastor Rotimi Idowu, at the event, expressed gratitude to the General Overseer of the foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev. Sam Aboyeji for the scholarship initiative. He also thanked the Foursquare National Secretary, Rev. Yomi Oyinloye and members of the board, including Pastor Sam Adebowale, Eric Uwaoma, Prof. Olukemi Lawanson, Pastor Edward Adetoro, Pastor Mrs. Oluwatoyin Abegunde and Andre Ewubare for the success of the initiative.

The presentation was done by the General Overseer and his wife, Rev. Mrs. Aboyeji. Chairman of the board, Pastor Idowu, charged the awardees not to rest on their oars to enable them to continue to enjoy the benefits of the Foursquare National Scholarship Scheme. The three secondary school students awarded scholarships are Teminioluwa Sultan (Ikorodu Senior Grammar School), Angel Samuel (Federal Government College), and Mercy Uwadiale (Senior Model College, Igbokuta). The undergraduates are Adekunbi Adeyinka (Chemical and Polymer Engineering, Lagos State University), Promise Chika (Computer Science, McPherson Universitiy), Adebayo Olumuyiwa (Mechanical Engineering, University of Lagos), Ireoluwa Olutunmbi (Medicine & Surgery, University of Lagos), and Priscilla Segun Ojo (Quantity Surveying, University of Lagos).