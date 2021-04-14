The national leadership of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has announced that its annual International Conference for Ministers and Leaders, 2021, will take place between Thursday, April 15, and Sunday, April 18, 2021.

According to the chairman of the organising committee, Rev. Dr. Ben Taiwo, “The ICML is the flagship training programme for ministers and leaders of the organisation, which, over the years, has trained several thousands of leaders within and outside the Foursquare Movement. This year’s edition promises to be spiritually enriching and physically refreshing.”

Listed among the ministers during the programme are the general overseer, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, Engr. Abiodun Fijabi, Rev. Yomi Oyinloye, the national secretary, and Pst. Tunde Oyediran, national minister for missions (youth), among many others.

Recently commenting on what should be expected during the programme, Rev. Aboyeji said, “The theme of this year’s conference, ‘Stewardship,’ taken from 1 Corinthians 4:1, 2, is a reminder to us of the spiritual, sacred, solemn and serious service which we have been called to offer as God’s servants. Towards this conference, God has prepared His vessels to lead us, teach us and impact us in definite ways as we focus on this important subject of stewardship. The features of this year’s ICML will also reflect the dynamics of the times we are in. As a carryover from last year, we are retaining as much of what was planned before but will seek further opportunity to handle some of the subjects that are not accommodated.”

The programme will hold physically and virtually at various designated zonal churches and media channels like the Foursquare TV, WAP TV and all Foursquare social media handles. The general public is invited to the programme, which promises to be highly impactful and spiritually enriching.