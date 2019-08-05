Rita Okoye

The youth arm of Foursquare Gospel Church of Nigeria is planning a life-changing conference coming up this August.

The conference which is called Kingdom Covenant is scheduled to host over 10,000 youth across the nation at Foursquare Gospel Church arena, Ajebo city in Ogun State from today, August 5 to 10, 2019.

Speaking at a press briefing, the National Youth Director, Pastor Gbenga Olowe, explained that this year’s conference is targeting to help the nation tackle unemployment among the youth.

According to Olowe the insecurity level in the country is giving the church a lot of concern and the alarming rate of unemployment among young people is one of the major reasons insecurity keeps increasing.

“Nigeria is a country blessed with both human and natural resources but the leadership system has contributed to the mismanagement of these resources. Nigeria has over 180million people and the youth take a very large portion of this population. About 60 percent of the youth are unemployed and underemployed. Some are employed but they are not happy with the job they do. They are just doing the job just to put food on the table. Because of unemployment, many youths are idle and have engaged themselves in social vices like internet fraud, ritual and so on.

“If as a nation, we do not do something to develop and channel our youths to the right part, they are going to end up becoming the major problem of this nation in nearest future,” he said.

At the conference, special guest speakers like the Managing Director of Wema Bank, Ademola Adebise, Kayode Oyedeji, Apostle Joshua Suleiman are expected as guest ministers among other notable guests.

The General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev Felix Meduoye is also expected at the event.