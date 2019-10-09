Sunday Ani

District Overseer of the Igbogbo missionary district of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev. Peter Kolawole Oyetayo, has called on the leaders in the church to work hard so as to ensure that the missionary district attains a full district status.

Rev. Oyetayo, who made the call at the third anniversary district’s convocation in Igbogbo, Lagos, reminded the church leaders that the national leadership of the organisation required the district to have at least five zones before it could be accorded a full District status.

He, therefore, charged the church leaders and members to work harder during the 2019/2020 church year to win m ore souls, establish more preaching points and charter more existing one to be able to attain full district status.

The cleric who, at the creation of Igbogbo missionary district, was transferred from Ogijo to the new church branch, said initially it was as if he was moved to Siberia, but expressed happiness that today God has prospered his ministry in Igbogbo such that traditional belief system and the Christian faith adherents freely mingle.