Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Foursquare Gospel Church General Overseer in Nigeria, Sam Aboyeji, has called on the National Assembly to legislate on naming and shaming confirmed rapists in the public, especially in front of their respective family’s houses.

Public naming and shaming of confirmed rapists, according to him, would complement various legislations on rape, adding that holistic approach should also be adopted to recreate ideal family values, capable of preventing such animalistic instincts from male folks.

Aboyeji was represented by Henry Obialor, national director of Home Mission of the church, at the installation of National Legal Adviser of the church, Solomon Wada, as the district overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church, Ibadan District One headquarters, Oke-Bola, Ibadan on Sunday.

Aboyeji said some states have adopted public naming and shaming of confirmed rapists, saying if the National Assembly legislate on the method to nip the menace in the bud, the states in the federation could go ahead and domesticate the legislation.

He also noted that Houses of Assembly at the state level could also make laws on public naming and shaming of confirmed rapists.

“We need proper teaching and family integration. The problem did not just start today. It has been there. If there is a problem in the family front, there will be problem in everywhere.

“So, we have to go back to training and teaching our sons that the right things should always be done.

“The issue of sexual assault needs to be treated and should be treated very fast. The treatment should start from home. In the olden days, if anybody was a thief, and they caught him, they would take him to the front of his father’s house, naming and showcasing him; naming and shaming as long as you can prove that he was caught in the act.

“Many of our political leaders are involved in all these things. They are not even evolving policies as well as checks and balances, to curtail it. But I believe if Christ is in us, we will be able to do the right thing and move in the right way. It is only Christ that will bring the solution to us,” he said.