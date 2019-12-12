The Joint Union Council (JUC) of the Federal Inland Revenue Service(FIRS), has rejected the choice of Mr. Abiodun Aina, as the Acting Chairman of the Service, insisting that the erstwhile head, Mr. Tunde Fowler, handed over to his Special Assistant (Aina), a contract staff, instead of the most senior director as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The union in a communique signed by the JUC Chairman, Okere Samson and the Secretary, Friday Thomas after am emergency meeting held on December 10, threatened to cause industrial disharmony if Aina is not removed by close of work on Friday, December 13, 2019.

The communique reads: “The attention of the Joint Union Council of FIRS has been drawn to the handover of the Chairmanship of FIRS in acting capacity to Mr. Abiodun Aina on December 9, 2019.

“This was a clear departure from Presidential Directive on the handing over, as he is not the most Senior Director. Aina in the first instance, does not have the basic qualification/requirement (HND or BSe) to be employed into the Service.

“Secondly, his appointment to the position of Coordinating Director was against the provision of Section 2.19 of FIRS Human Resource Policies and Processes which states as follows “Appointment to the post of Coordinating Director shall be made by the Board on the recommendation of the Executive Chairman. The appointment shall be open to all confirmed Directors of the Service and it shall be competitive based on experience, competence and seniority,”