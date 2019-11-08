Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Chairman, Joint Tax Board (JTN), Mr. Tunde Fowler, yesterday, lauded the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) performance of the South-East states which cumulative collection in 2018 stood at N77.31 billion.

Speaking during the flag-off of the new National Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) Registration System in the South-East held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, Anambra State, Fowler said the zone was doing better in IGR as it already hit N42.98 billion in the first six months of 2019.

Fowler urged South East states to continue to aspire towards accomplishing greater targets by raising IGR in a sustainable and inclusive manner. He said national TIN Registration System was designed to support efforts to grow IGR by consolidating on the efficiency and effectiveness of tax administration processes.

Fowler also said the Federal Government had paid N157.35 billion representing all outstanding PAYE tax liabilities owed by federal MDAs to states from 2002 to 2016, with N23.87 billion paid to South-East states.

“We are confident that this gesture by the Federal Government will encourage states to reciprocate and promptly remit all Withholding Taxes and VAT due to the Federation Account.

“The New TIN Registration System is geared towards reinforcing the efforts of this administration towards building a robust tax-revenue administration system for the country. It aims to improve the ease of tax compliance, while ensuring a sustainable and inclusive economy for all Nigerians,” he said.

Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke said the state had progressively maintained a growth pattern in revenue generation and tax administration over the past five years. Governor Obiano commended the Joint Tax Board for their efforts and assured of a conducive environment for a successful implementation and operation of the TIN Registration System in Anambra .

Obiano also used the occasion to launch the Anambra Stamp Duties Office and Revenue Stamps.