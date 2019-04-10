Christine Onwuachumba

Foremost IT company, FPG Technologies & Solutions Limited, has reiterated the company’s commitment to the protection of its customers’ digital identities and data, which are the two major targets of malicious cyber attacks. This is even as the company has been announced as a Gemalto Platinum Partner.

According to Rex Mafiana, CEO of FPG Technologies & Solutions Limited, ‘‘Protecting our customers’ digital identities and data is a major priority, considering that these are the two major targets of malicious cyber actors. Prevention around data theft is a challenge that faces all sectors of the economy and individuals. With sensitive data residing everywhere, organisations becoming more mobile, and the breach incidents growing, the need for advanced identity and data protection solutions has become even more critical. Gemalto and FPG solutions cover all verticals and protect the complete digital service lifecycle. Gemalto is also well known for its hands-on technical support and seamless technology integrations as its solutions are a cohesive technology ecosystem, making it easy to integrate Gemalto with complementary vendors” he said.

Mafiana added that the platinum status would empower the company to serve its customers better: “The platinum partner status will empower us to serve our customers better with competitive discounts, accelerated time to market, extensive technical support and enable us to engage with customers to adapt their business and security needs to meet the challenges of cloud, mobility, and ever-increasing threats with industry-leading authentication, encryption, and crypto-management solutions and end to end advanced data security solutions.”

On his part, Lawrence Elbana, Gemalto’s senior channel manager, MEA, enterprise and security, pointed out that Gemalto works together with partners to ensure that mutual customers receive the most innovative products and solutions, the highest quality support, and superior customer experience.

“Gemalto recognises FPG Technologies & Solutions for its ongoing partnership and commitment. I believe combining Gemalto’s industry-leading solutions with FPG’s industry and technology knowledge will drive value for the customer,’’ he said.