By Steve Agbota

The Shebah Exploration & Production Company Limited (SEPCOL), yesterday, in its update , said that a total of five bodies had been found on and around the Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) named ‘Trinity Spirit vessel that exploded recently at the Ukpokiti Terminal on February 2, 2022.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Ikemefuna Okafor, who disclosed this in a statement, said new information o indicated that unauthorised persons were on site at the time of the incident.

Recall that the FPSO vessel had 10 crew members on board during the incident. As at February 7, 2022, three crew members were found dead, while three others were rescued.

Okafor said that since February 3, when the fire was contained, the company had been working relentlessly with relevant authorities, agencies, experts, and the communities, focused on search and rescue of the 10 crew members.

According to him, the company had also prioritised police Investigations and environmental damage assessment.

“We have kept up the search and rescue efforts, with the collaboration of the police, NUPRC, NIMASA, NOSDRA, marine police, the communities, and local fishermen. The community leaders and traditional rulers have also been of great support.

“We have been in regular contact with the three survivors and their family members and ensured that all three received appropriate medical care in hospital. They have all been discharged from hospital and the company has continuously offered support with any post-trauma care that may be required,” it noted.