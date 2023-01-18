From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has condemned the spate of kidnappings and killings across the country, following the murder of Reverend Father Isaac Achi by bandits in Niger State.

CHRICED also made reference to five worshippers who were killed in a church in Katsina State and the attack on a train station in Igueben, Edo State, noting that it was the height of it.

Executive Director Ibrahim Zikirullahi, said in a statement that “Just a few days ago, hoodlums attacked in Niger State, killing Reverend Father Achi, a Catholic priest who was burned to death in his home after his assailants were unable to force their way in.

“In a similar situation, five worshippers at a church in Katsina State, President Buhari’s home state, were abducted by bandits-turned-terrorists.

“The terrorists also shot and injured the pastor of the church, who was not abducted with the worshippers.

“The attack on a train station in Igueben, Edo State, is still fresh in the minds of those who were kidnapped, with some still being held captive.

“These attacks call into question the Nigerian State’s willingness and determination to use its might and resources to restore calm to all troubled parts.

“CHRICED strongly condemns the rising wave of insecurity that has resulted in the loss of countless precious lives and properties across the country.

“It is unfortunate that despite the start of a new year, many families and communities across the country continued to grapple with the country’s existential crisis.

“Not only are the Nigerian people burdened by the country’s severe economic situation, but many also have to live with the reality of total security collapse.

“The situation has not changed despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to security agencies to immediately restore peace to the troubled areas.”

Zikirullahi accused the National Assembly of turning a blind eye to activities of the Executive Arm of government especially in the handling of the security situation.

He noted that instead the lawmakers have become a rubber stamp by doing the biddings of Executive Arm despite public outcry.

He warned that the continuation of the onslaughts would spell doom on the country especially in the period of election.

“Regrettably, in the face of this onslaught, the National Assembly has failed to fulfill its obligation to oversee the executive and has instead continued to serve as a rubber stamp for the executive.

“CHRICED believes that the government can no longer stand by and watch as citizens are killed all over the country.

“In case they have forgotten, Nigerians must unite to remind the government that it is their primary responsibility to protect lives and property.

“The upcoming general elections provide another opportunity for citizens to elect credible and responsive leaders with capacity who will not remain silent in the face of the people’s travails,” he concluded.