By Agatha Emeadi

Concerned Nigerians in the Diaspora and some of the beneficiaries of his charity works have risen in defense of the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Father Ejike Mbaka, over attacks by the Presidency and the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Presidency had accused Fr. Mbaka of calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached if he does not end insecurity in the country because he was angry that he was not granted his request for contracts through three proxies.

But some concerned Nigerians in the Diaspora, Mr Chris Aniagu, Hillary Ugonna, Mrs Ugwu Victoria, ThankGod Fabian, Aaron Abbe and Bertrand Ken (UK), argued that the accusation of contract request from the Presidency against Fr. Mbaka begs the question of insecurity and senseless killings in Nigeria, which the priest tasked thee Federal Government to address.

“The ministry and indeed Nigerians are not new to such accusation against Fr. Mbaka from the corridors of powers, whenever such a message of undiluted truth emanates from his altar of truth, but in the end God will always vindicate Fr. Mbaka. If it were indeed true why didn’t his accusers raise it before now? Need they wait till now that he calls for the resignation of the presidency on account of insecurity in the country?

“During the past regime when Fr. Mbaka prophesied against President Goodluck Jonathan, he was accused of doing so because he demanded an oil block, which the presidency denied him. Didn’t God vindicate him at last? History repeats itself because we have refused to learn from history,” they said.

They asked: assuming without conceding that the contract accusation against Fr. Mbaka by the presidency were true, does this not implicate the Buhari government as an ingrate and exposes the Presidency of its poor reward mechanism for its supporters?

“The insecurity Fr. Mbaka is tasking the government to tackle is not only for the Igbo land, but for the entire country. The kidnapping and terrorism taking place in Northeast, Kaduna, Kano, Benue, Imo, Rivers etc, have shown that nowhere is safe in Nigeria and nobody is safe including the critics of Fr. Mbaka.

“Moreover, it is indeed laughable for the APC or anyone to threaten to report Fr. Mbaka to Pope. One begins to wonder if such report is necessary in this jet age when information is transmitted with a speed of light. Is Fr. Mbaka’s prophetic gifts a hidden thing to the same church that ordained him a priest, a prophet and a king? Absolutely not. Any such report will rather earn him a Vatican commendation for utilizing his priestly, prophetic and kingly gifts for the poor, the destitute and voiceless that he speaks for, same mission of Christ on earth. The Pope sits on a Vatican seat of truth and justice.

“We can’t help asking the Buhari government; is this how you are compensating Fr. Mbaka for all the ‘image/life damaging risks’ he took for you?

“The questions the Buhari government must answer are: Are there no states of horrendous insecurity in the entire country? Aren’t indescribable and horrific unemployment situations menacing the Nigerian Youths? Is hunger not ravaging a greater number of Nigerians? If we have quality hospitals in Nigeria, why should our leaders (including Mr President) travel for medical treatments outside our country? Are our farmers and their farms not at the jeopardy of herdsmen? Our military men, policemen and the security agents that are killed while working for the country, how have their families been taken care of? How many foreign investors have come to Nigeria and how many have relocated to other countries like Ghana as a result of insecurity in Nigeria? Is the case of Hyundai and Kia company not a reference point? etc. These and many other issues are what Fr. Mbaka Ejike has been yearning for their solutions,” they said.