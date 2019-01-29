President Muhammadu Buhari, met Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, at the State House, in Abuja, yesterday.

Mbaka, who came into the villa in a private maroon BMW car, was accompanied by a lady. The outcome of the meeting between the president and Mbaka, which lasted about 35 minutes, was unknown and there was no official statement on his visit.

Mbaka, who did not speak to newsmen after the meeting, was once quoted as saying that “president Buhari is change, but former vice president Atiku Abubakar is `bureau de change’.’ Atiku is the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 16 presidential election.

Mbaka was also recently quoted in the social media as calling on Buhari to effect changes in his leadership style.

“So, let the will of God be done in Nigeria. It is like what I have been saying Buhari change or you will be changed,’’ he said while addressing members of his Adoration Ministry.

However, Mbaka, during one of his sermons, predicted electoral victory for the president just as he did in 2015.