At least 13 people were injured after a blast in a pedestrian street in the French city of Lyon on Saturday. Police in France were searching for a suspect following the blast, AFP reported.

A police source told AFP that a package containing “screws or bolts” had been placed in front of a bakery near a busy corner of two popular streets on Friday evening. The explosion occurred at on a narrow strip of land between the Saone and Rhone rivers.

The area was then evacuated and cordoned off by police.

Those injured included a girl aged ten. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

France’s National Police tweeted a grainy photo of the suspect they believed is “the perpetrator of the attack” and asked the public to call with any information.

The man was caught on security cameras in the area immediately before the explosion. In the photo he is wearing a light-coloured shorts and a long-sleeved dark top and is on a bicycle.

President Emmanuel Macron called the explosion an attack and sent his Interior Minister Christophe Castaner to Lyon. “Tonight I think of the wounded in the explosion in Lyon, their families affected by the violence that has befallen their loved ones in the street,” Macron tweeted later in the day. “And all of Lyon. We are by your side.”

“I was working, serving customers, and all of a sudden there was a huge ‘boom’,” Omar Ghezza, a baker who worked near the spot told AFP. “We though it had something to do with renovation work. But in fact it was an abandoned package.”

The attack came two days ahead of the country’s closely contested European Parliament elections.

France has been on high alert following a wave of deadly terror attacks since 2015 that have killed more than 250 people.