Bayana Bayana of South Africa Captain, Janine Van Wyk has congratulated Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi on her inclusion in the Nigerian squad for the France 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ebi, 36 will be making her 5th appearance at the world cup bill to kick off on June 8, in France, making her the first African player to achieve such feat.

The Henan Huisanhang of China star competed at the 2003 women’s World Cup in the U.S. and then at subsequent editions in China, Germany and Canada.

Janine Van Wyk, also a defender, on her twitter handle, described Ebi as one of the best player in the Continent, adding that it has always been a privilege to play against the 2018 AITEO Woman footballer of the year heroine.

Van Wyk @janinevanwyk5 wrote; “What an amazing achievement @EBIONOME Its always been a privilege to compete against you. You may not score spectacular goals, dribble skillfully past players to be noticed or awarded but those that follow women’s football know that u one of the best players in Africa”.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Head of Women football, Ruth David @ruthdavid90, equally tweeted her delight at Ebi’s historic feat; Celebrating Onome Ebi,Super Falcons Stopper 5th FIFA Women’s World Cup Appearance. 1st World Cup Appearance at Age 20. 2003 United states 2007 China 2011 Germany 2015 Canada 2019 France Congratulation!!!