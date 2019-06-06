Monica Iheakam

Nigeria Super Falcons stand the chance of pocketing $4m if they win this years FIFA Women’s World Cup kicking off Friday in Paris.

According to the world football ruling body, the over all prize money for the tournament has been pegged at $30m, double the $15m paid at the Canada 2015 edition.

Falcons, already in Reims, France for their opening match against Norway can also smile back home with $2.6m if they emerge first runner ups, $1.6 for semi final stage or $1.1m for quarter finals.

Lodged at the Hotel Mercure Centre Cathedral, Falcons and their technical crew Wednesday Morning had a meeting with FIFA officials on the rules of the game.

The nine-time African champions will pocket $1m if they crash out at the round of 16 or $750,000 for first stage elimination.

Ranked 38 in the world, Nigeria has participated at every of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with her best performance achieved at the 1991 World cup in USA.

Super Falcons opening match is against Norway, on June 8 at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, while Parc des Princes in Paris will host the curtain raiser on Friday, with the hosts taking on South Korea in Group A

A Total of 24 teams will trade tackles in the competition that will run across nine French cities until the final on July 7.