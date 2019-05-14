Monica Iheakam

Barely three weeks to the kick off of the 2019 FIFA Women World in France, the battle for the goal keeping role for the Super Falcons will be among the top clubs in the Nigeria Women Professional League (NWPL).

The war for the safe hands for the senior national women team is based on the announcement of 27 players in the provisional squad for the forthcoming tournament by Coach Thomas Dennerby.

Falcons choice keeper, Tochukwu Oluehi from Rivers Angels,will have her hands full as she gears up to contest against 2010 FIFA U-20 silver winning goal tender Alaba Jonathan from Bayelsa Queens.

The other keepers strutting their stuff on the local scene named by the Swedish tactical includes;Chiamaka Nnadozie also from Rivers Angels and Christy Ohiaeriaku (Confluence Queens).

Chidinmma Okeke, Amarachi Okoronkwo, EvelynnNwabuoku and Alice Ogebe currently playing in the WAFU zone b tournament in Ivory coast completes the home based players invited for final camp in Austria. Dennerby is expected to prune down the number to 23 at the end of the Austria camp.

The Super Falcons will depart from Austria on 4th June direct to Reims, where they open their World Cup campaign against Norway on 8th June.