Monica Iheakam

US-based Super Falcons forward, Uchenna Kanu will lead six home-based players to the Austria camp ahead of the final phase of preparations for the France 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Southeastern University star, who won the highest goal scorer award with nine goals at the just concluded WAFU Women’s Cup, is expected to hit Austria today for Nigeria’s pre-World Cup final camp. The home-based players flying out alongside Kanu are goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie, Alaba Jonathan and Christy Ohiaeriaku.

Others are defenders, Evelyn Nwabuoku , Chidimma Okeke, Midfielder Amarachi Okoronkwo and forward Alice Ogebe as well as the team’s technical and administrative staff.

Meanwhile, all overseas –based professionals have been instructed to fly directly to the Avita Resort camp in Austria.

Nigeria swept to glory in the 2019 WAFU Women’s Cup tournament in Abidjan, on Saturday, as the Super Falcons edged host nation Cote d’Ivoire 5-4 after penalty shootout in an interesting final match at the Stade Robert Champroux.