Monica Iheakam

Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), has been listed by FIFA as one of the domestic leagues with representation of players at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

A total of 225 of the players who ply their professional trade in foreign leagues will trade tackles at the tourney just less than two weeks away.

According to the World football ruling body, Super Falcons, nine-times African champions will supply (7) 30% of home-based players in the tournament, while two other African countries , South Africa and Cameroon will feature (15)65% and (8) 34% respectively.

Only USA recorded a 100% representation with all their 23 players playing in the home league.

Nigeria’s Group A opponents France,has 91%,Korea Republic has 87% representation of players, while Norway supplied 69%.

Falcons will open their World Cup campaign against Norway at the Stade Auguste-Delaune Reims on June 8.