Monica Iheakam

Barely five days to Nigeria’s first world cup match, Super Falcons goalkeeper, Tochukwu Oluehi, says she is targeting a clean sheet performance in France.

Falcons, today will fly to Paris for the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals after rounding up their pre-tournament preparations yesterday in Austria.

Oluehi, was the heroine when Super Falcons won their ninth Africa Women’s Cup of Nations title in Ghana last December, beating South Africa 4-3 on penalties after full and extra time ended 0-0.

Bubbling with great anticipation for the mundial, the Rivers Angels safe hands, who played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s triumph at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ghana, said she is primed for excellence in France, adding that she aims to etch her name in gold as one of the best goalkeepers of the tournament.

“ I am targeting to be the best at the world cup. I will do all I can not to concede any goals, because I want to be counted among the best goalkeepers of the tournament.

The shot stopper, described the two weeks training camp at the Avita Resort in Austria as a morale boasting experience.

“The camp in Austria was a good experience for us individually and then collectively as a team to focus well on the task ahead of us in France. I am very grateful to the NFF for the opportunity , because it has really helped us.

Nigeria opens her world cup campaign against Norway at the Stade Auguste Delauney in Reims on Saturday, before other Group A matches against Korea Republic Grenoble, on June 12 and host nation France Rennes on June 17.