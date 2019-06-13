Monica Iheakam

Super Falcons head coach, Thomas Dennerby, has attributed the 2-0 victory over Korea Republic as a result of tactical discipline.

Falcons shrugged off their poor World Cup opening performance against Norway to bounce back into contention for a place in the last 16 with the victory at the Stade des Alpes, Grenoble yesterday.

The players executed Deanery’s counter-attack game plan to perfection and the three points had earned the African Champions the chance to advance from the group stage for the first time since 1999.

“Today our discipline was better than against Norway – no mistakes at all. If we can be as compact as we were today, don’t let teams overplay us in midfield and find passes through, we know we’ll get opportunities for players like Asisat. “The players followed our match plan and that’s all you can really ask. Now we go to play France, a really good team. If we can come out with a point everyone would be extremely happy. But you can’t just go to defend – you need to know what to do when you win the ball back. And hopefully we can have a little bit of success.”Dennerby told FIFA.COM. Falcons took the lead a minute before the hour mark when Kim Doyeon diverted Rita Chikwelu long pass into her own net.

Asisat Oshoala put the game beyond South Korea Republic when she doubled Nigeria’s lead 15 minutes from time following a superb pass from Chidinma Okeke.