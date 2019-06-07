Monica Iheakam

Two referees selected by FIFA to officiate at the 8th edition of the FIFA women’s World Cup kicking off today in France have voluntarily pulled out of the tournament.

The two referees, Carol Anne Chenard from Canada and Chinese assistant referee, Yongmei Cui excused themselves from the Mundial on health grounds.

Chenard had been diagnosed with breast cancer, while Cui had been advised not to participate by doctors due to heart problems.

According to FIFA’s head of referees department, Massimo Busacca, the two officials would not be replaced and Chenard’s two assistant referees, Chantal Boudreau and Kathryn Nesbitt, will feature regularly in the tournament’s matches.