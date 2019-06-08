Monica Iheakam

Nine time African champions, Super Falcons begin their foray at their 8th FIFA World Cup appearance today against 1995 champions, Norway.

The encounter at the Stade Auguste- Delaune in Reims has the prospect of an explosive clash as both teams are regulars at the world cup stage.

It has been 20 years since Nigeria made it beyond the group stage. Getting a positive head start against a Norwegian team without the services of 2018 World best player, Ada Hegerberg, will be a huge boast for the African champions.

The absence of Hegerberg, who shunned this global showpiece over inequality and a lack of respect for the women game in her country, has cast a huge shadow on Norway.

Nigeria and Norway enjoy bragging rights as two of the global elite ever present at every FIFA Women’s World Cup, as both countries are making their eight consecutive appearances at the world stage in France.

Falcons’ captain, Desire Oparanozie, no doubt will be on familiar turf in France, having played for Guingamp since 2014.