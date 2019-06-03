Monica Iheakam

Nigeria Super Falcons on Sunday, wrapped up their pre-World Cup preparations with a 3-0 win against Slovenian champions, Pomurje.

The final friendly, which took place at Beltinci, produced scintillating performance from the World Cup bound African champions.

This victory was coming five days after Falcons thrashed a Hungarian women side ,Halides Viktoria 5-1 in their first tune up game since arriving their Avita Resort camp in Austria.

Barcelona forward, Asisat Oshoala, as expected netted a brace, opening the score sheet in the 18th minute before doubling the tally in the 26th minute of the first half.

US-based Uchenna Kanu wrapped up the game in the extra time, to ensure that the nine-time African champions ended their tune-up preparations in grand style.

Meanwhile, Falcons will jet off to Paris tomorrow to join the rest off the world best women football players for the duel kicking off on June 7 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

A total of 552 players from 24 countries will trade tackles at the Mundial.

Nigeria takes on Norway, Korea Republic and host nation, France in the group phase of the championship, with their first coming up against Norway at the Stade Auguste Delauney in Reims on 8th June.