Emma Njoku

The Super Falcons and their Korea Republic counterparts will square up this afternoon in a ‘battle for survival’ at the ongoing 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

While the Falcons lost their first match 3-0 to Norway, the Korean girls lost 4-0 to host, France. Both sides, therefore, need to win today’s crucial match to boost their hopes of staying in the tournament after the group phase.

The Super Falcons are expected to throw all their fire woods into the furnace inside the Stade des Alpes in the city of Grenoble, venue of the clash billed to kick off at 3pm.

Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby and team medics yesterday ruled veteran defender, Faith Michael out of the tournament. The Pitea IF of Sweden defender was injured in a clash with goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi during Saturday’s 0-3 loss to Norway, and will take no further part in the championship, no matter how far the African champions get.

The team again trained at the Stade Eugène Thenard on the Avenue du General de Charles Gaulle, yesterday, and apart from Michael, the remaining 22 players are rearing to go against the Far East Asians.

In Michael’s absence, petite Chidinma Okeke, a former junior international who featured for Nigeria at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup also staged in France last year summer, will start at right back. She was impressive against the Norwegians when she replaced Michael in the 53rd minute on Saturday. The central defensive pairing of veteran Onome Ebi and Osinachi Ohale will be maintained, as left back Ngozi Ebere.