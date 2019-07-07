USA will be aiming to both successfully defend their World Cup title and deliver a fourth world title when they face the Netherlands in Lyon today.

The Dutch had to battle through extra-time against Sweden, eventually progressing 1-0, following a goal from new Manchester United recruit, Jackie Groenen.

Midfielder Danielle Van De Donk believes Holland can rise to the challenge, as the European champions look to upset the formbook.She said: “They’re basically already congratulating us on finishing in second place. I love it, let them say what they want to say.”Megan Rapinoe, who is competing with team-mate Alex Morgan and England’s White for the Golden Boot, is expected to be fit after missing the semi-final with a tight hamstring but her replacement Christen Press made a case for inclusion with the opening goal against England, continuing the team’s record of scoring in the first 12 minutes of every game so far.