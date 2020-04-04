(Newsweek)

At least two people have been killed in a knife attack in southeastern France, with the attacker arrested by police.

The attack occurred on Saturday morning in the town of Romans-sur-Isère, in the Drome department. Mayor Marie-Hélène Thoraval confirmed that two people had been killed, according to France 24. Thoraval said that at least four others had been wounded by the assailant, who targeted people queuing outside a bakery, Reuters reported.

Grocery stores throughout France, which is under a nationwide coronavirus stay-at-home order, are allowed to open as they provide an essential service.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner wrote on Twitter that his thoughts went out to the victims and their loved ones. Castaner said that the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police in Lyon had been tasked with investigating the “heinous” attack.

The motive for the attack is not yet clear, and French police urged people not to spread rumors or disinformation and monitor official government channels for updates.