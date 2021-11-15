By Amechi Ogbonna

Worried by Nigeria’s fragile economy that is oftensusceptible to swings of global commodities market, the French government has pledged its commitment to supporting the country build a strong and vibrant economy to boost growth as a strategic West Africa partner.

The country’s minister of foreign trend and economic attractiveness, Mr Franck Riester, who made the pledge in an address he presented at the Nigeria International Partnership Forum in Paris, said the France and its private sector would help the President Muhammadu Buhari administration build a modern economy that can create jobs for its teeming youth population and finance its economic development aspirations.

He said it was against this backdrop that French government extended over $3billion in loans to Nigeria which remains its largest trading partner in the West African subregion over the years.

In the health sector, Riester said France has given a loan of €50million to the Nigerian government to boost access to primary health care, as both countries continue to strengthen partnership in the areas of agriculture, with France looking at playing more dynamic roles in the Nigerian economy.

With more 100 French companies already operating in Nigeria, the minister who described Nigeria as the powehouse of African economy, said the Emmanuel Macron administration remained committed to strengthening its collaboration with the country in the areas of maritime security especially in the Gulf of Guinea, Navy, educational and scientific sectors.

“ We acknowledge the dynamic entrepreneurial spirit of the Nigerian private sector. France may be far from Nigeria, but it is surrounded by French speaking countries of West Africa” What we are seeing today is a showcase of efforts by Nigeria to overcome its challenges and we can assure you that our companies are in Nigeria to stay and there are over 100 French companies that have created over 10,000 jobs with more investments coming to the country soon”.

He however called on the Buhari government to effect more improvements in the business environment, stressing that a good operating climate was an imperative for more French investments coming into Nigeria.

Earlier, Nigeria’s foreign minister Geoffrey Onyema, had commended President Emmanuel Macron of France for his commitment to helping African countries increase their drawing rights in most global financial institutions, while urging other development partners to take a cue from him by investing in the economy.

“Nigeria is going to be the new frontier of global investments following after China, its a place where you can make good business investing,” the minister said.

