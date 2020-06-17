France’s largest telecoms operator, Orange, is set to make an entry into Nigeria and South Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer, Stephane Richard, who made this known said the firm would make the move in few months.

He said, “It could make sense to be in economies such as Nigeria and South Africa. If one considers there are things to do, the time frame I am considering is rather a few months than a few years.”

According to report, the Middle East and Africa where Orange has a presence in 18 countries is its fastest-growing market. The region makes a large chunk of its revenues from payment transfers – a key part of the group’s diversification into financial services. Orange said earlier this year it was bringing its operations in the Middle East and Africa into a single entity, paving way for a potential listing of the operations that could raise cash to invest in overseas expansion.

Stephane also explained that the telecoms operator will be looking to enhance partnerships with health companies across the region.