France is to partner Ogun State Government in developing its transportation, information technology, women empowerment, culture and aviation industries under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) deal.

French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Emmanuelle Blatmann, made this known while on a courtesy call to Governor Dapo Abiodun, in Abeokuta, saying Ogun has potential to be the leading state in the country.

She said a lot of innovative programmes were ongoing in the Ogun lauding the state for being one of the safest places in the country.

“We are here to discuss opportunities through Public Private Partnership (PPP) and we believe we can collaborate with you in the areas women empowerment, information technology, transportation as well as cultural programmes including French Language and technical support for the new airport.”

She said France would encourage agriculture in the state as it is one of the sectors that could fight hunger and create employment that would bring an end to violence, extremism and terrorism affecting the country presently.

