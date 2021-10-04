By Ingram Osigwe

Turning 60 is a huge milestone for anyone. And so it is with an icon and paragon, Chief Francis Chukwudebelu, Ezeana Omenuko.

This quintessentially successful son of Ukpor, his hometown, an illustrious son of Anambra and awesome gift to humanity, deserves all the accolades, kind words and prayers that come with the attainment of the diamond jubilee.

There are many things to be grateful for after living one’s life for six decades. Above all things, one can confidently say that Chief Chukwudebelu is super grateful to God for being his life’s compass these six decades, six decades of impactful existence on earth.

It is always a celebration when someone crosses this magic number and I celebrate this consummate business mogul and industrialist. He is a rare gem.

It is to the measure of Omenuko’s good heart that he pursues the growth and wellbeing of his business partners and associates. I and Fullpage Communications Ltd can attest to this for we are beneficiaries of his uncommon good heart.

Notedly, Fullpage Communications hold the accounts of virtually all of Chief Chidubelu’s companies. The relationship between Fullpage and Omenuko transcends that of a client and a service provider. It has now dovetailed into a family affair, for he contributes in no small measure to the continuous success and growth of the agency.

On a personal level, through this unassuming industrialist, I have had the privilege of business connections with prominent businessmen and captains of the industry within and outside Ukpor and Anambra in general.

Indeed, every chapter of Chief Chukwudebelu’s six decades on earth presents enthralling testimonies of goodness and generosity.

As an industrialist and major player in the food sector, Chief Chukwudebelu has helped many navigate out of economic challenges through job creation.

He has mentored and assisted many to find life’s bearing.

A plethora of young men in Ukpor and beyond are today successfully established in various economic ventures courtesy of his unwavering commitment to the service of God and humanity.

Apart from making indelible impacts in the economic development of his hometown, Ukpor, Chief Chukwudebelu has also, over the years, immensely contributed to the infrastructural development of the ancient town. Visible landmarks of his contributions to the development of Ukpor are there for even the blind to see.

“Your life story is not written with a pen but with your actions,” so says John Mason.

The above thought-provoking lines perfectly fit into Omenuko’s trajectory.

At 60, his life history is not being written with a pen but with enchanting actions of a litany of friends, business partners and associates who have over the years seen through him a patriot, a loyal friend, a philanthropist, a leader and, above all, a servant of God.

No wonder, amazing seven full pages of The Sun newspaper have been set aside by over 100 friends of his for congratulatory messages to celebrate him on this auspicious occasion.

A loving husband to his dear wife, Lady Chinyere, and doting dad to his wonderful children, Chief Chukwudebelu embodies Zig Ziglar’s thought: “The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that extra.”

In all ramifications, this birthday boy indeed represents every positive “extra”: extra kindness, extra generosity, extra love for God and humanity, extra leadership and businesss skills, among others.

As a devout Catholic, he is a Knight of Saint Lumumba and deeply involved in the things of God.

Omenuko is an honest and straightforward man whose rock-solid integrity has been attested to by many. For example, he has been involved in several online (WhatsApp) fund-raising for a legion of social events of friends and, at the end, he rendered impecable account of funds realised, to the applause of many.

Chief Chukwudebelu has brought so much priceless memories into my life and the lives of many people. As he celebrates his 60th birthday, one can only pray God to continue to decorate his life with good health.

I wish Omenuko a supernatural season of joy and full happiness, a million smiles and laughter as he turns 60.

•Osigwe (Enyi oha) is MD/CEO, Fullpage

Communications Ltd, Lagos

